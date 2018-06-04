Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Football fever raising temperature in Russia's frozen Arctic

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 17:48 IST
1

Yamalo-Nenets (Russia), Jun 4 (AFP) The cap's unmistakable Barcelona logo peeks out from under the reindeer herder's woolly hood.

His smiling eyes tell the story: World Cup football is coming to the yurts set up in the permafrost high above Russia's Arctic Circle, where temperatures dip into uncharted territories.

Yamalo-Nenets is one of Russia's richest regions, an area larger than France, but is home to just half a million people who live the way their ancestors did for millenia.

Most locals reap no benefits from the wealth of the oil and gas buried deep in the frozen tundra now driving Russia's growth.

They lead a nomadic existence, their hands often covered in blood from the reindeer whose hides form their subsistence, and which dry on lines of string like wet laundry.

Reindeer blood, warm and nourishing, is a staple of their diets and is gingerly gathered and drunk out of metal mugs.

And its deep red colour is also the colour of the rubber ball kids kick with abandon across the snow in their woolly deer hide boots and mittens, bright traditional dresses worn over the top of deer hide body suits.

A yellow belt speckled with other bright colours completes the outfit as the children aim the ball for a stick embedded in the snow, a form of football played according to their own fashion.

The snow will remain hard and deep by the time the World Cup is played for the first time in Russia between June 14 and July 15.

But the reindeer herders of one of the world's most remote inhabited regions beyond the reach of television signals will be following it as best they can -- by word of mouth reports from places with electricity lines

Top 5 Goalscoring Defenders in Modern Football
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic not injured but being frozen out by Mourinho,...
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18 Final: Bengaluru FC fans battle against rain...
RELATED STORY
Nagaland to have their own football stadium courtesy the...
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018