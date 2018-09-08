Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Football was Silva's 'escape' after son's premature birth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
328   //    08 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST
david silva - cropped
David Silva with son Mateo

Manchester City's David Silva used football as an escape last season while juggling his professional life with the premature birth of his son Mateo.

The Spain star spent much of 2017-18 travelling to and from his homeland, as Mateo spent the first five months of his life in hospital.

Despite that tough period, Silva still played a pivotal role in City's record-breaking Premier League title win and EFL Cup triumph and showed off his son to the Etihad Stadium crowd in last month's 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

"It was really difficult," he said to BBC Sport. "It was so tough, him being in hospital for so long. Besides, he was in Spain, meaning I had to travel a lot and could hardly train.

"I didn't sleep much, I wasn't eating well, but luckily the team was doing really well and that helped me a lot."

Silva was interviewed by former England striker Gary Lineker, who described football as a means of escaping the difficulty of his son George's battle with leukaemia as an infant.

Agreeing with Lineker's view, Silva said: "Yes, I've said it before, the only time I could get it out of my mind was when I was playing. Then I would start thinking about everything once the match was over.

"It was a really good escape. Football is what we like and enjoy most."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Silva credits 'fantastic human' Guardiola for help after...
RELATED STORY
5 Famous footballers' sons who could be destined for big...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 10 years on: Bravo, Bony and the worst...
RELATED STORY
Kevin De Bruyne: Chapter One
RELATED STORY
5 of Manchester City's best signings since the Abu Dhabi...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle...
RELATED STORY
David Silva pondering international retirement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us