“Forget about Mbappé, neither Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are worth €280 million”- claims former Selecao & Barcelona legend

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 757 // 29 Mar 2019, 20:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe

What is the story?

Former Brazil legend, Romario has criticized the current inflation of the transfer market as he insisted that Kylian Mbappé is a “talented” footballer but not worthy of €280 million.

He also claimed that “there is no player to justify such an investment " which includes the list of players like Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar.

In case you didn’t know….

Rivaldo is regarded as one of the greatest ever to embrace the famous yellow jersey of Brazil. The former Selecao captain led Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph in 2002, where the attacking midfielder played a crucial role to get his team over the line.

He has also spent five years at Barcelona where he won two La Liga titles and Copa del Rey once. With 130 goals for the Barcelona, he is the ninth top scorer in the history of the Catalan giants.

However, Mbappé has been heavily linked to Real Madrid since Zidane returned to the managerial position.

It was recently reported in various French outlets; that the former golden boy winner will cost around €280 million for a possible move to the famous Santiago Bernabéu.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Betfair Rivaldo insisted:

"These days I read in the French press that the transfer of Mbappé to Madrid could cost 280 million. Paying a figure like that for a player is an exaggeration. But it is that neither Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar are worth 280 million "

The former Ballon d'Or winner also elaborated about the recent inflation of transfer fees.

Advertisement

“I only say that there is no player to justify such an investment ".

What’s Next?

We still have to wait to see whether Real Madrid will spend such a huge amount of money to sign the extraordinary talent from PSG.

Meanwhile, Mbappé will take on Toulouse for PSG on Sunday night in League 1 fixture.

Advertisement