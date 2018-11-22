×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Forget the past! Ranieri urges Fulham players to start afresh

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    22 Nov 2018, 21:34 IST
Claudio Ranieri - cropped
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri

New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has told his players to "forget the past" as they aim to overcome a dismal start to the Premier League season.

The Cottagers sit bottom of the table with just five points from their first 12 matches, a paltry return that led to Ranieri replacing Slavisa Jokanovic during the final international window of 2018.

Ahead of his first game in charge against fellow strugglers Southampton, the Italian made it clear he is confident of avoiding relegation.

Asked what a win over the Saints would do for Fulham, Ranieri told a news conference: "Clean everything and restart. Today, I said this - restart every time. Forget the past.

"My message is the team is a good one, but now we must show fighting spirit. It's not easy to change direction but it's important all together that we must do our best and be with good spirit and very attentive tactically.

"It's not possible to change everything in one night. It's important to get points but it's important to maintain our mentality, never, never give up - not in the match or the season.

"At the end, we will be safe, I am sure."

Ranieri became known as 'the Tinkerman' earlier in his career, but the 67-year-old insists he will "tinker clever" when it comes to picking a team at Fulham.

He also urged those who are left out of his first line-up not to lose heart, referring to his time at Leicester City when the team pulled off a scarcely believable Premier League triumph.

"It's important all my players are available, I start with one line up and can change," he added.

"Remember at Leicester I started without [N'Golo] Kante, [Danny] Simpson and [Christian] Fuchs, and slowly, slowly it was good.

"It's important the other players don't go down [in terms of their motivation]. They have an opportunity, everyone is in the Premier League. If they [let their heads] go down, everybody is in the Championship."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ranieri tells Fulham fans not to expect repeat of...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri honoured to lead 'exceptional' Fulham squad
RELATED STORY
Ranieri targets defensive improvements at failing Fulham
RELATED STORY
Fulham will back Ranieri in January transfer window if...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Ranieri replaces Jokanovic at Fulham
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Claudio Ranieri makes return to Premier...
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger turned down the chance to manage Fulham
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: 3 players who impressed for Liverpool 
RELATED STORY
Fulham hires Claudio Ranieri after firing Jokanovic
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19-Fulham v Arsenal: 4 Things we observed from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us