Former Argentina striker optimistic about future of Indian football

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 29 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Former Argentina and Barcelona striker Javier Saviola Saturday said that he is optimistic about the future of Indian football.

The World Cupper said, "India has always been a sports loving nation. Historically, it has been a football playing and loving nation. In the last several years, we have seen this beautiful game regaining its glory with fervour.

"More so when it comes to the youngsters. If the young footballers are nurtured from an early age, India can produce world class and competitive footballers in the near future."

Speaking about Barca Academy in India, Saviola pointed out that its success is due to the growing demand for professional football training.

"Barca way of training is very popular globally. Our technique of teaching is not limited to the pitch but we spend time in classrooms to impart knowledge about the game. At Barca academy, it is a holistic development of the young footballer that we stress upon.

"It is also very encouraging to see schools like Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram encouraging world class football training to young footballers."

He added that in the last seven years, Barca Academy has opened centres across India and has extensively held camps to introduce young footballers to the Barca way of training."

The ex-Barcelona player, during his short visit to the Barca Academy at Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram interacted with over 500 young footballers from Barca Academy NCR.

According to him, "My interaction with the young footballers of Barca Academy reinforced my belief that given the best training, India has the potential to be a leading football nation in the world."

Saviola also formally announced Barca Academy, Gurugram as the destination for Barca Academy Asia Pacific Tournament between January 24-27, 2019.

The premier intra Barca Academy competition will have 50 international teams vying for the honours in the mega tournament. Technical Director of Barca Academy, India, Aitor Olmo will be the Tournament Director.

Young footballers from across the world will be travelling to India to participate in the tournament, which will have teams participating in four categories Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15.

Anu Jain, Director Conscient Football, said, "In 2011 when we partnered with FCBarcelona to bring in Barca Academy to India, we were certain that the partnership will change the way the game of football was perceived in the country