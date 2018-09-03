Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Brazil great Ronaldo takes over Spanish club

Associated Press
NEWS
News
249   //    03 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Former Brazil great Ronaldo took over Monday as the majority stakeholder in recently promoted Spanish club Valladolid, saying he is bringing his soccer expertise to help the team succeed.

Ronaldo now owns 51 percent of the shares of the club. He will preside over the board of directors while Carlos Suarez will remain club president, a job he held before Ronaldo's arrival.

"I'm really excited," Ronaldo said at Valladolid's city hall. "My entire life has been about football and this is another great challenge for me, a very big one."

The former Brazil striker said "transparency" and "competitiveness" will be part of the basis of his management.

Financial details were not immediately available, but local media said the operation was worth about 30 million euros ($35 million).

"I'll try to put all my soccer knowledge at the players' disposal and will try to manage the club efficiently," he said. "I want the club and the city to grow."

Valladolid, which is based in a city of about 300,000 people, is playing in Spain's top division for the 41st time in its 90-year history. It last played in the top league in 2013-14.

Suarez said the deal with Ronaldo will "put Valladolid on the map."

"This is an important step for the growth of the club," the club president said.

Ronaldo, who played at Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career, won World Cups with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. He became a successful businessman after retiring, owning companies and managing players.

He said he will be fully committed to his new project.

"What do you think? That I'll buy a club and then go on vacation?" Ronaldo said. "There's a lot of work to do, you have to stay close. I'll be as committed as possible, but there is a management team in place and I'm very happy with it."

He said there's a lot to handle after "hasty" negotiations to finalize the club's take over. Ronaldo and the club were in talks during the offseason and the agreement reportedly wasn't completed until last week.

"Little by little we will plan everything so this club can aspire to great things and grow as much as possible," he said. "This city and this club have a lot of potential."

Valladolid opened with a 0-0 draw at Girona, lost to defending champion Barcelona 1-0 and drew 0-0 at Getafe. It's next game is against Alaves.

"From now on we will focus on planning for the future, prioritizing the team," Ronaldo said. "It's crucial that we keep gaining points so we can remain in the top."

Associated Press
NEWS
Brazil great Ronaldo expected more from Neymar
RELATED STORY
Brazil great Ronaldo hopes to leave hospital on Monday
RELATED STORY
Brazil legend Ronaldo buys major share in Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
10 great players who never won the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo deserved the UEFA Best...
RELATED STORY
5 great players who could have won the World Cup had they...
RELATED STORY
Brazil great Ronaldo leaves hospital after bout with flu
RELATED STORY
10 footballers who were unlucky to be playing in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Real Madrid best forward of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us