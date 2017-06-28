Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Scott Parker has retired at the aged of 36.

Parker came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic and made his competitive debut in 1997 before making the switch to Stamford Bridge in January 2004.

However, he failed to forced himself into the first-team reckoning at Chelsea and left for Newcastle United in July 2005, before going to enjoy spells with West Ham, Tottenham and most recently Championship side Fulham – helping Slavisa Jokanovic's men to the play-offs last term.

"The decision to retire has not been an easy one for me but having thought long and hard over it, and having discussed it with those closest to me, I believe that now is the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life and career," a statement from Parker wrote.

"When I started my career at Charlton Athletic all those years ago I could only have dreamt at that time just what was to follow over the next two decades. I feel incredibly honoured and proud to have enjoyed the career that I have and I've loved every moment of it.

"I have enjoyed so many incredible moments during my career. From making my first team debut at Charlton, to playing regularly in the Premier League, playing in the Champions League to then playing in a major tournament for England, as well as ultimately fulfilling a lifelong dream by captaining my country. There are just too many highlights to mention.

"I would like to thank everyone at Charlton Athletic, Norwich City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham for the unbelievable support that I've been shown throughout my time at each and every one of the club's I've been proud to represent."