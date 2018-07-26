Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Former Chelsea forward Schuerrle joins Fulham on loan

Associated Press
NEWS
News
189   //    26 Jul 2018, 04:15 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Germany forward Andre Schuerrle, who had a spell with Chelsea earlier in his career, joined west London neighbor Fulham from Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan on Wednesday.

"I'm so happy to be here, I can't wait to get started," the 2014 World Cup winner said. "Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me, that was something I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here.

"I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect," Schuerrle, 27, said of his move to the newly-promoted English Premier League team.

Schuerrle impressed with Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen before he joined Chelsea for a reported 18 million pounds ($23 million) in 2013.

He scored a hat-trick at Fulham in a 3-1 win and played enough games to earn a Premier League winner's medal in 2014-15, even though he left for Wolfsburg before the season ended.

Schuerrle joined Dortmund two years ago for an undisclosed fee.

Associated Press
NEWS
