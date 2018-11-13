×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Former England and Chelsea star Joe Cole retires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
146   //    13 Nov 2018, 15:34 IST
cole-cropped
Joe Cole in action for Chelsea

Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

Cole came through the ranks at West Ham and made his debut aged 17, before joining Roman Abramovich's revolution at Chelsea five years later in 2003 in a deal reported to be worth £6.6million.

It was at Stamford Bridge the versatile attacking midfielder enjoyed the best years of his career, spending seven seasons with the Blues and winning a host of honours.

Although the Champions League eluded him, going closest in 2007-08 when Chelsea lost to Manchester United in the final, he did win the Premier League and FA Cup on three occasions each and claimed a pair of EFL Cup titles.

Cole also featured 56 times for England, including appearances at the World Cups of 2002, 2006 and 2010, and brings his 20-year career to a close having spent the past three years at Tampa Bay Rowdies.

"After 20 years as a professional, the time has come for me to hang up my boots," read a statement on Cole's official Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After 20 years of living my dream, the time has come for me to hang up my boots...

A post shared by Joe Cole (@therealjoecole) on

 

"716 professional games, 104 goals, for seven great clubs – West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Lille, Aston Villa, Coventry City and the Tampa Bay Rowdies – as well as the honour of playing for England. It has been a dream come true, all of it.

"Winning trophies at Chelsea was particularly special for me. Those memories will live with me forever, as will the chance I had to share them with my family."

Cole is not planning on saying goodbye to football, however, remaining convinced he has plenty of wisdom to pass on to the next generation of players.

"Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game," he added. "I feel I can offer a lot as a coach and have really enjoyed the opportunity to undertake some of these duties with the Rowdies.

"To lend my experience to help other young footballers achieve their dreams, just like I did, is a big passion of mine."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
4 former Chelsea players currently playing for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea keen on signing former Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Liverpool: Mixed omens for the Reds' perfect...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool's probable starting XI against...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating
RELATED STORY
Former Barcelona man Samuel Eto'o takes credit for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk over Daniel Sturridge’s golazo...
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us