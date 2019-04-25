×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former England boss Eriksson 'honoured' by Scotland links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    25 Apr 2019, 20:58 IST
sven-goran eriksson - cropped
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson says he is "honoured" to have been linked with the Scotland job, although no talks over the role have taken place.

According to a report in Scotland, the 71-year-old has been sounded out by the Scottish Football Association over the prospect of taking over the national team.

Eriksson is claimed to be one of the leading candidates to succeed Alex McLeish, who left the job in the wake of the humbling 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Kazakhstan and an unconvincing 2-0 win over minnows San Marino.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the rumours, Eriksson, who was in charge of England between 2001 and 2006, said: "This is absolutely news to me. I never heard about it and I never thought about it.

"It comes out of the blue, so I have no idea, but of course I'm honoured. Scotland is a big job, it's a huge football country.

"Would I speak about it? Yeah, why not. It's not very polite if you don't want to speak to people. But I haven't thought at all about it. We'll see if it's happening, if there's something behind it or not."

Eriksson, who was last in charge of the Philippines, admits he is eager to get back into coaching.

"The passport is saying I am a certain age, but I don't feel it," he said.

"I still like to work, I love football. So, if something interesting comes up, I will go for it.

"There are a lot of people still going at my age and doing well – Roy Hodgson is one of them. I don't feel old and I'm healthy, so I hope to sit on the bench again one day."

Advertisement
Report: Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson interested in coaching Indian football team
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: "This tournament is important for the Philippines," says Sven Goran Eriksson
RELATED STORY
After Sven-Goran Eriksson, former England manager Sam Allardyce expresses interest in Indian football team coaching role
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: McLeish leaves Scotland role after Kazakhstan debacle
RELATED STORY
Kyrgyzstan v Philippines: Eriksson remains hopeful
RELATED STORY
Gattuso rejects surprise Newcastle links
RELATED STORY
South Korea v Philippines: Eriksson understands Etheridge's Asian Cup snub
RELATED STORY
Can Indian football afford Domenech or Eriksson: Das
RELATED STORY
Sven-Goran Eriksson to India? 5 managers who are a better fit for Indian football team
RELATED STORY
England boss Southgate excited by upcoming Nations League Finals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us