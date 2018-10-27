×
Former England manager Glenn Hoddle 'seriously ill'

News
22   //    27 Oct 2018, 21:02 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Soccer great Glenn Hoddle was taken to the hospital on his 61st birthday after the former England player and manager fell "seriously ill" in a TV studio on Saturday.

"Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," presenter Jake Humphrey said on his Twitter account. "Every one of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength."

Hoddle, now a TV soccer pundit, is widely seen as one of the most skillful footballers of his generation. He burst on the scene in the mid-1970s as an outstanding ball-playing midfielder with Tottenham, and spent 12 years with the London club before joining Monaco.

Hoddle then had spells managing Swindon and Chelsea before taking charge of England between 1996 and 1999, giving David Beckham his international debut in 1996.

Hoddle was fired by England as manager after giving a controversial newspaper interview in which he suggested disabilities were punishment for sins in a former life. He said his words were misinterpreted.

Hoddle went on to manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolverhampton before turning to punditry.

He won 53 caps for England, scoring eight goals.

Glenn Hoddle taken seriously ill
