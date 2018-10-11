×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former FIFA official Makudi at court for ban appeal hearing

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    11 Oct 2018, 16:43 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former FIFA executive committee member Worawi Makudi is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging his ban for forgery ahead of a Thailand soccer federation election.

Makudi said outside the court on Thursday he was "very confident. I didn't do anything wrong."

The former Thai federation president appealed against a 3 1/2-year ban by FIFA that expires in April 2020. He was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100).

FIFA's ethics committee found him guilty of forgery, falsifying documents, and not cooperating with investigators.

Makudi was alleged to have altered federation statutes before his 2013 re-election campaign.

He was convicted in a Bangkok criminal court, though said on Thursday that case was resolved in his favor.

"You know very clearly that the court in Thailand already decided I won the case, OK?" he said.

Makudi was a long-time ally of Qatar's Mohamed bin Hammam when sitting on FIFA's ruling committee for 18 years until 2015. He was voted out by Asian federations.

Associated Press
NEWS
Guerrero doping ban stands after latest appeal rejected
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: CAS rejects Valcke appeal against 10-year ban
RELATED STORY
Mutu's appeal against Chelsea compensation rejected
RELATED STORY
CAS upholds ex-FIFA Valcke's 10-year ban from soccer
RELATED STORY
Guerrero's doping ban active again after Swiss court ruling
RELATED STORY
Private jets, favors to son detailed in FIFA official's case
RELATED STORY
Palestinian soccer chief: I'll appeal Messi incitement ban
RELATED STORY
Former Italy striker Rossi relieved after avoiding doping...
RELATED STORY
Peru captain Guerrero banned again awaiting final verdict
RELATED STORY
Former FIFA official Prince Ali takes soccer charity global
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT ETH KEN
0 - 0
 Ethiopia vs Kenya
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct MOZ NAM 08:30 PM Mozambique vs Namibia
13 Oct NIG LIB 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Libya
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
13 Oct CON ZIM 11:00 PM Congo DR vs Zimbabwe
13 Oct MOR COM 11:30 PM Morocco vs Comoros
13 Oct TUN NIG 11:45 PM Tunisia vs Niger
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us