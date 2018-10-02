Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Italy striker Rossi relieved after avoiding doping ban

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    02 Oct 2018, 00:11 IST
Giuseppe Rossi
Giuseppe Rossi playing for Genoa

Former Manchester United and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has spoken of his relief at avoiding being hit with a drugs ban.

Rossi, who is currently without a club, reportedly gave a positive test for dorzolamide, an anti-glaucoma agent found in eye drops, after Genoa's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Benevento in May.

It was reported Rossi could be banned for a year, with his case handled by Italy's anti-doping agency, Nado Italia.

But at Monday's hearing the 31-year-old avoided a suspension, meaning he is free to sign for a new team and return to the pitch.

"We don't understand how this substance ended up among Rossi's foods," said Rossi's lawyer Sergio Puglisi Maraja. "There was no intentionality - the line of good faith and consistency prevailed."

And Rossi, whose former clubs include Fiorentina, Villarreal and Celta Vigo, posted on social media of his joy at not being given a ban from football.

"A nightmare of four months is over!" Rossi wrote on Twitter. "I only want to think about football and keep doing what I love more than anything else!"

Rossi left Genoa at the end of the 2017-18 season, during which he only managed to score one Serie A goal in nine appearances.

He has won 30 caps for Italy, scoring seven goals, but has not played for his country since a friendly against Republic of Ireland in 2014.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Giuseppe Rossi escapes ban after positive doping test
RELATED STORY
Giuseppe Rossi faces 1-year ban for doping case in Italy
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Free agents currently available 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
5 Most controversial figures to ever play in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the...
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester City star's doping ban extended to 3...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star reportedly set to reject Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records held by non-English players
RELATED STORY
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us