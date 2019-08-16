×
Former Nigeria boss Siasia banned from football for life by FIFA after match manipulation probe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Aug 2019, 22:36 IST
samson siasia - cropped
Former Nigeria head coach Samson Siasia

Former Nigeria head coach Samson Siasia has been banned for life from football after FIFA found him guilty of agreeing to take bribes to manipulate matches.

The 51-year-old has also been fined CHF50,000 (£42,000) for breaching FIFA's code of ethics.

Siasia had a 15-year career with the Super Eagles as a player and was head coach between 2010 and 2011 and in 2016.

The former Nantes forward also had spells in charge of Nigeria's Under-20 and U-23 sides.

FIFA did not specify when Siasia's alleged infractions occurred.

World football's governing body said in a statement on Friday: "The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee has found Mr Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA code of ethics.

"The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Siasia were initiated on February 11 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes."

Singaporean Perumal is a self-confessed former serial match-fixer who has served prison time for past offences, and who has previously claimed to have influenced results involving Nigeria.

FIFA's statement added: "In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Siasia had breached art. 11 (bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA code of ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Siasia.

"The decision was notified to Mr Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force."

