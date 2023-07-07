Fortaleza vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9, 2023

Round 14 of the Brasileiro Serie A comes to an end on Sunday (July 9) when Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense square off at the Arena Castelão.

The Leao do Pici are one of four sides yet to lose a game at home this season and will look to extend the impressive run. Fortaleza were sent crashing back to earth on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat against Flamengo at the Allianz Parque.

Before that, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men were on a three-game winning streak, including a 2-1 win over Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana, where they finished first in Group H. With 20 points from 13 games, Fortaleza are 11th in the standings, level on points with Athletico.

Meanwhile, Athletico failed to return to winning ways, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Flamengo in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal.

That followed a somewhat disappointing 2-2 draw with ten-man Palmeiras on July 2, which snapped their two-game winning streak. While Wesley Carvalho’s men will look to arrest their slump, there have struggled to get going away from home, where they're on a three-game winless run.

Fortaleza vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 16 meetings, Athletico boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Parananese are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine games against the Leao do Pici, winning five since May 2019.

Fortaleza are yet to lose a Serie A home game this season, winning thrice in six games.

The Rubro-Negro are winless in five of their last six away games across competitions, losing four since May.

Fortaleza vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Fortaleza will take pride in their impressive form at home and will fancy their chances against a Paranaese side who have managed just one win in six games on the road. Carvalho’s men have struggled for consistency, so the hosts should snatch a narrow win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Athletico

Fortaleza vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Athletico's last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of Fortaleza’s last eight outings.)

