Fortaleza vs Maldonado Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2023 

Fortaleza welcome Maldonado to Estadio Castelao for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Thursday (March 2). A qualification spot is still up for grabs, with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Uruguay last week.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home win over Nautico in the Copa do Nordoste on Sunday. Silvio Romero and Juan Lucero scored first-half goals to give their side a two-goal lead at the break before Emanuel Britez was sent off in the 42nd minute.

Despite their one-man disadvantage, Leao do Pici held on despite Jale scoring a consolation for the visitors from the spot.

Maldonado, meanwhile, edged out Boston River 3-2 at home in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Five players got on the scoresheet in the thriller, with Maximiliano Cantera scoring the winner seven minutes from time.

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Maldonado have started the new season with a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, with four games producing less than three goals.

The first leg was the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

The first leg was the first competitive meeting between the two teams. Thirteen ofFortaleza's last 14 competitive games have produced a winner, while Maldonado have drawn three of their last four outings.

Five of Fortaleza's last seven away games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Fortaleza's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals, and they have kept a clean sheet thrice.

Fortaleza form guide: W-D-W-W-L; Maldonado form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Prediction

Fortaleza were unlucky not to win the first leg last week, having dominated proceedings for large swathes. The Brazilians paid the price for a lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Maldonado, meanwhile, will come into the game in high spirits following their thrilling win over Boston River at the weekend.

The tie is still firmly in the balance, and both sides will fancy their chances of progression, but the hosts should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Maldonado

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fortaleza to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes