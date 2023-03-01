Create

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2023 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Mar 01, 2023 02:56 IST
Atletico Mineiro v Fortaleza - Brasileirao 2022
Fortaleza face Maldonado on Thursday.

Fortaleza welcome Maldonado to Estadio Castelao for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Thursday (March 2). A qualification spot is still up for grabs, with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Uruguay last week.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home win over Nautico in the Copa do Nordoste on Sunday. Silvio Romero and Juan Lucero scored first-half goals to give their side a two-goal lead at the break before Emanuel Britez was sent off in the 42nd minute.

Benê aprovou! ✅🦁 https://t.co/QKtpwuyOq2

Despite their one-man disadvantage, Leao do Pici held on despite Jale scoring a consolation for the visitors from the spot.

Maldonado, meanwhile, edged out Boston River 3-2 at home in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Five players got on the scoresheet in the thriller, with Maximiliano Cantera scoring the winner seven minutes from time.

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Maldonado have started the new season with a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, with four games producing less than three goals.
  • The first leg was the first competitive meeting between the two teams.
  • Thirteen ofFortaleza's last 14 competitive games have produced a winner, while Maldonado have drawn three of their last four outings.
  • Five of Fortaleza's last seven away games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.
  • Six of Fortaleza's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals, and they have kept a clean sheet thrice.
  • Fortaleza form guide: W-D-W-W-L; Maldonado form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Prediction

Fortaleza were unlucky not to win the first leg last week, having dominated proceedings for large swathes. The Brazilians paid the price for a lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Maldonado, meanwhile, will come into the game in high spirits following their thrilling win over Boston River at the weekend.

😼🏟️📸 Leonardo Moreira/FEC#FortalezaEC #Libertadores https://t.co/aBHKTH1bZu

The tie is still firmly in the balance, and both sides will fancy their chances of progression, but the hosts should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Maldonado

Fortaleza vs Maldonado Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fortaleza to score over 1.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...