Fortuna vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023 

Fortuna Sittard and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 16 fixture on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles in the league at the weekend. First-half goals from Bas Kuipers and Bobby Adekanye helped the visitors leave with all three points.

PSV, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory at Sparta Rotterdam in the KNVB Beker on Tuesday, three days after playing out a goalless draw in the Eredivisie. First-half goals from Xavi Simmons and Noni Madueke helped them claim a comfortable half-time lead befre Arno Verschueren halved the deficit just past the hour mark.

PSV will turn their attention to the Eredivisie, where they sit in third spot with 31 points, three points behind league leaders Feyenoord. Sittard occupy 13th spot, having garnered 15 points from as many games.

Fortuna vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 37 wins from their last 48 matches against Fortuna Sittard. The hosts have five wins, while six games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in March 2022 saw PSV claim a comfortable 5-0 home win.

PSV have won their last nine games and are unbeaten in their last 13 against Sittard.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Sittard have not kept a clean sheet in their last six games across competitions.

PSV have won their last three away games by a 2-1 scoreline.

Fortuna vs PSV Prediction

PSV fluffed their lines in a goalless draw against Sparta Rotterdam in the league and will be keen to get back on track to keep up the pace in the title race.

Fortuna, meanwhile, are without a win against the Eindhoven outfit since 1999, highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. PSV should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fortuna 1-3 PSV

Fortuna vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

