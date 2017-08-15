Fowler endorses Liverpool's transfer toughness amid Coutinho saga

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly wanted by Barcelona but Robbie Fowler feels Liverpool are right to try and keep their stars.

by Omnisport News 15 Aug 2017, 00:55 IST

Philippe Coutinho playing for Liverpool in pre-season

Robbie Fowler has welcomed Liverpool's tough stance on potential player sales and expects reinforcements to arrive in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group on Friday announced they will not consider any offers for Philippe Coutinho, having reportedly rejected a second bid of £90million from Barcelona for the attacking midfielder.

The Brazil international, who is said to be among the Catalan giants' preferred options to replace Neymar, is believed to have submitted a transfer request in the wake of that decision.

The Reds lost star striker Luis Suarez to Barca in 2014 but, when asked about Liverpool's ability to cope with the departure of key players, retired striker Fowler said he remains hopeful the 25-year-old will still be at Anfield when the window shuts on August 31.

He told Omnisport: "Jurgen [Klopp] has come out and said no players are going to be leaving.

"At the minute, there's nothing to replace.

"The club have made it perfectly clear, their stance. No players are for sale and that's the way we want it to be."

Liverpool's familiar defensive problems were plain for all to see on Saturday as they drew 3-3 away to Watford.

Despite persistent links with Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, a move for the Dutchman is yet to materialise.

Fowler, though, is confident Klopp will pick the right moment to strengthen his side.

"He wants to add to the squad," he said.

"He knows what he needs to do. He's a very clever manager, he knows what he wants. He's progressed since he's been at this club. He's that type of manager. He'll get the best out of players.

"There's a few weeks left of the window. I would be massively surprised if nothing was to happen. I'm sure there's lots going on behind the scenes."

Having been impressed by new attacking arrival Mohamed Salah, Fowler's fellow former Liverpool favourite Ian Rush also feels attention must now turn to tightening up at the back.

"We're going to score goals, now we've just got to stop conceding them," Rush told Omnisport.

Questioned on potential reinforcements, he said: "I'd like to see that but at the end of the day that's the manager's job to do that, we never know what's going to happen.

"We'd all love to see players coming in, [and] none going out."