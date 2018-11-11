×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Foyth scores Spurs goal in 1-0 win at Crystal Palace

Associated Press
NEWS
News
40   //    11 Nov 2018, 01:29 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 for its latest narrow victory in the English Premier League and moved tied for points with second-place Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday.

A 66th-minute goal by 20-year-old center back Juan Foyth was enough to earn Spurs a ninth win in 12 league games this season. Six of those wins have come by a one-goal margin.

Tottenham is managing to stay firmly in contention for the title race despite few of its top players performing at their best — striker Harry Kane had a quiet game at a rain-soaked Selhurst Park — and a dreadful run of injuries.

Nine of the 12 Tottenham players who featured at the World Cup in Russia have been injured at some stage this season. The latest to join the list were Colombia center back Davinson Sanchez, who injured his hamstring in the Champions League in midweek, and England right back Kieran Trippier, who hobbled off injured midway through the first half against Palace.

Palace was without star forward Wilfried Zaha because of a minor hamstring injury, so it was no surprise it lost. The south London team last won in the league without Zaha at Sunderland in September 2016.

Associated Press
NEWS
4 positives for Chelsea after their win over Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Tottenham scrapes to another win in English Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino spares Foyth of further blame
RELATED STORY
Top 5 performers for Chelsea against Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Premier League: What did Chelsea learn from the win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace 3-1
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to a 2-2...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us