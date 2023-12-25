FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 19 | FPL Tips

We're at the halfway point of FPL 23/24, with the 19th GW of the season being the penultimate one of 2023.

GW 18 saw some popular FPL names haul amidst a blank for Manchester City and Brentford. Dominic Solanke netted a hat-trick to give immense joy to his owners, with his potential nine -pointer against Luton getting chalked off last week. Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min also found the back of the net.

I had another good week, almost breaching the 1 million mark. My choice to captain Salah paid off, but a silly yellow card reduced a potential 10-pointer into a 7-pointer for the Egyptian. Nevertheless, hauls from Solanke, Salah, Son and a handy assist from Sterling helped me record a fourth straight green arrow.

An injury to Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas makes him the most transferred-out player ahead of GW 19, with the suspended Matty Cash, Cole Palmer and Sterling also taken out by many managers. Solanke, Alexander-Arnold and Kudus are among the most transferred-in players.

The GW 19 deadline is on Boxing Day morning UK time, and FPL managers should look to take some time out to sort their team in this festive season.

Gameweek 19 Deadline: Tuesday, December 26, at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 19 Fixtures

GW 19 begins with a Boxing Day afternoon clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa face a Manchester United test at Old Trafford later in the day. Everton’s Goodison Park clash with Manchester City is the pick of the Wednesday night fixtures. The GW concludes with Arsenal’s meeting with West Ham on Thursday night.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£3.9 m)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.3 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.7 m)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£7.0 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.5 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.5 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.7 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.6 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah / Son Heung-Min

GW 18 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 52 (-0): 52

Overall Points: 1,008

Overall Rank: 1,031,567

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £5.6 m

Transfers

1) Kostas Tsimikas (LIV) (DEF) (£4.6 m) - OUT | Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) (LIV) (£8.3 m) - IN

I have multiple red flags in my team ahead of GW 19 after Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling’s cynical bookings against Wolves.

With Matty Cash also facing a suspension and Kostas Tsimikas out injured, I have no shortage of transfers to make. However, Tsimikas’ injury seems to be the priority transfer, with manager Jurgen Klopp fearing a suspected broken collarbone.

His more expensive and in-form teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold is who I’m bringing in as his replacement. At 8.3 million, Alexander-Arnold is a pricey pick, but his attacking influence in recent games has been unmatched. He should be a good use of the plenty of funds I have in the bank.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 19

Gameweek 19 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs NEW (A), Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs CRY (H), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs CRY (H), Matty Cash (AVL) vs MUN (A)

The late yellow card to Raheem Sterling in the final game of GW 18 means that I have to start two players I initially planned to bench in GW 19. Both Cameron Archer and Tino Livramento have favourable home fixtures this week, so I have gotten off lightly after entering this GW with four red flags.

Livramento should feature at left-back for Newcastle, with the Magpies in an injury crisis and playing after a short turnaround after their Saturday fixture. Archer, meanwhile, netted the Blades' goal away against Aston Villa, and against Luton at home, so there's a good chance that he extends his scoring run.

I am pinning a lot of my hopes on my Liverpool double-up this week, with new signing Alexander-Arnold primed for another big haul, especially from an attacking sense. I'm hoping that Kyle Walker delivers on Manchester City's xGC potential with a clean sheet in a tricky fixture at Everton.

It was Dominic Solanke's hat-trick that powered my team to a green arrow in GW 18. I hope that the Cherries striker can keep the good run going against Fulham. Bukayo Saka's returns have dwindled recently, and a home fixture against a leaky West Ham defence could see him reward FPL managers once again.

Lastly, I'm hoping my consistent Spurs double-up of Son and Pedro Porro deliver in what should be a stellar game between Brighton and Spurs.

Gameweek 19 - FPL Captaincy

There are many viable captaincy picks for GW 19, starting with the obvious choice of Mohamed Salah away against Burnley, who love to play a high-line.

Son could also wreak havoc against a Brighton defence that has been breached way too often. There’s also the differential choices of going for Alexander-Arnold or the in-form Solanke, with Bournemouth taking on Fulham at home.

Right now, things have been going good for my team, and I’m not keen on taking a risk with the captaincy. However, the differential picks are tempting, and I won’t completely rule them out before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 19 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs AVL (H)

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs EVE (A), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs NFO (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs BUR (A), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs BHA (A)

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs BHA (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs WHU (H), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BUR (A)

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs MUN (A), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs LUT (H), and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs FUL (H)

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs NEW (A), 1st Sub: Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs CRY (H), 2nd Sub: Cole Palmer (CHE) vs CRY (H), 3rd Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs MUN (A)

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min