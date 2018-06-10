Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

France lacked 'juice' against USA, says Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe salvaged a draw for France versus the United States and Didier Deschamps offered no guarantees over his World Cup starting XI.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 04:33 IST
268
DidierDeschamps - cropped
France head coach Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps suggested a week of heavy training caused France's lacklustre showing in the 1-1 draw against the United States.

Les Bleus began promisingly in Lyon, with Paul Pogba having a shot tipped against the post by Zack Steffen in the USA goal.

Yet a rare attack from the visitors in the 44th minute brought the opening goal, with right-back Djibril Sidibe and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris both culpable as Julian Green pounced.

Kylian Mbappe impressed throughout and levelled from substitute Benjamin Pavard's fine cross 12 minutes from time – one of few incisive France attacks during the second period until a late rally that saw Steffen excel.

"It's always better to win, but it's a preparation match," Deschamps told TF1.

"We missed a little bit of juice against a USA team that left us with few spaces. 

"We had trouble in the first 20 minutes of the second period, but at the end we took over again. 

"We had a week of heavy workload. Now we will switch to our match against Australia."

Deschamps maintains his gifted squad are well prepared for that opening World Cup fixture in Group C, but offered no guarantees the XI he selected at the Groupama Stadium – featuring Paul Pogba roving in midfield and a front three of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Mbappe – would remain in Kazan.

"I played a maximum of players in all three games, it also gives us lessons," he added.

"I hope they will be physically ready for me to be spoiled for choice. It will not necessarily be the same [team], no."

France were taught a lesson in aggression by Colombia,...
RELATED STORY
Deschamps defends Pogba after supporters whistle France star
RELATED STORY
Zidane will definitely coach France, claims Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Pogba cannot do everything on his own, warns Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Zidane won't coach France before 2020 – FFF president...
RELATED STORY
Pogba indispensable but has to raise his game, says...
RELATED STORY
Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
RELATED STORY
Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Time for Deschamps' talented France to win trophy
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 keys to success for France
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT LAT AZE
1 - 3
Tomorrow SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us