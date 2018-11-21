×
France & PSG star Mbappe suffers shoulder injury

19   //    21 Nov 2018, 02:28 IST
Kylian Mbappe went off injured against Uruguay

Paris Saint-Germain may have been dealt a huge blow after Kylian Mbappe suffered a shoulder injury in France's friendly against Uruguay.

Mbappe sustained the problem 30 minutes into Tuesday's encounter at Stade de France, landing awkwardly on his right side after a challenge from Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana.

The 19-year-old, who has 13 goals in all competitions for Ligue 1 leaders PSG so far this term, attempted to carry on, but promptly signalled to the touchline that he needed to be replaced, with Florian Thauvin coming on after the forward received a spell of treatment.

And with Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar having also gone off injured in Brazil's clash with Cameroon, Thomas Tuchel will be concerned over the status of his star men ahead of a busy run of fixtures, which includes the Ligue 1 champions' crucial Champions League meeting with Liverpool in eight days' time.

