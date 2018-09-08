Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

France's World Cup win means nothing now – Koeman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:21 IST
ronald koeman - cropped
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman

France's World Cup triumph will have no impact on Sunday's Nations League clash with Netherlands, Ronald Koeman has warned.

Didier Deschamps' side host Oranje in Paris in their second match in the competition, having drawn 0-0 with Germany in Munich on Thursday.

Koeman is full of admiration for the way France won their second World Cup in Russia, a competition for which the Dutch failed to qualify.

However, he is confident they can deliver a vastly improved result compared to their last trip to the French capital in August 2017, when they lost 4-0.

"France deservedly won the World Cup," he told a news conference. "It's a great achievement, but also a thing of the past. It's now up to us to have a good game against the world champions and get a result. Everything that has already been and gone no longer counts.

"What happened then has no value on the here and now. The team have to be more compact than then, we have to be very good and everything has to be right. And we shouldn't make any mistakes against this kind of opposition."

Netherlands beat Peru 2-1 in a friendly match on Thursday, in which Wesley Sneijder made his final international appearance.

The playmaker is the latest of the Dutch stars from the 2010 World Cup finalists to retire, but Koeman believes there is a new generation of talent that is beginning to show a similar sort of promise.

"Of course, the generation with players like Wesley Sneijder, Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben was fantastic," he said. "Now, I still see a number of young players heading in the right direction. And that's a difference compared to a while back."

Memphis Depay scored both goals in the win over Peru and the Lyon forward admits he is growing in confidence at international level under Koeman.

"What I do and keep doing is no different to what I did," said the former Manchester United man.

"I don't put any extra pressure on myself now I'm wearing the national team shirt. We have a good team and we have to complement each other as players.

"Of course, if you score two and win the match, it gives you a good feeling. The confidence I get from the coach is certainly important. We're building, it feels good and the players feel good next to each other."

Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal's 2014 FA Cup winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are 'too good' for their leagues and a cut...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Football Players In The World Right Now
RELATED STORY
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
5 Best football managers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Argentina could win the World Cup 2018 now
RELATED STORY
The Journey Called 'World Cup'
RELATED STORY
Can China Win The Football World Cup By 2050?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us