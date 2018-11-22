×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

France soccer players send support to Davis Cup team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Nov 2018, 20:08 IST
AP Image

LILLE, France (AP) — There will be an air of sporting "deja vu" when France takes on Croatia in the Davis Cup final.

The two nations already faced off this year in the World Cup final, with France's national soccer team emerging victorious 4-2.

Yannick Noah, the Davis Cup captain for France, is a longtime soccer fan. He said his team took inspiration from the country's victory in Russia, adding he spoke with France coach Didier Deschamps ahead of this weekend's final.

The best-of-five series will be played on an indoor clay court installed in a soccer stadium in the northern city of Lille.

"It was a very positive summer because of what they did, and the way they did it," Noah said about the World Cup champions. "We are now listening to the music they listened to (while in Russia). They also sent us some messages."

In a video posted on the French tennis federation's Twitter account, soccer players including Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann sent encouraging messages to Noah's team.

Associated Press
NEWS
Yannick Noah taking no chances ahead of Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
5 football legends who missed penalty kicks at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 players who have won the UEFA Champions League, the...
RELATED STORY
What Happens When Youth Soccer Players Stop Using Their...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who have won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Egypt's retired soccer star sentenced to 1 year in prison
RELATED STORY
25 Biggest Soccer Stadiums In The World
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 most valuable players right now
RELATED STORY
Post-Brexit bid to curb foreign player imports splits soccer
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Snubbed Barcelona to Sign for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us