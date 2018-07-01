France vs Argentina, World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Shines, Lionel Messi Fails and Paul Pogba shows a New Side

Here are four things we learned from France Vs Argentina Quarter Final :

1. France can win big games as individuals, not as a team

That was more like it from France. Their first three games were plagued with accusations that they can do much more and that their success was only down to individual moments not as a result of a team process. Didier Deschamps looked out of his depth and the uneventful 0-0 draw against Denmark suggested France may not go as far in the tournament as their talented squad suggests it could.

However, France’s individuals were allowed to shine against Argentina who made it easy for solo players to influence the game. Mbappe’s scintillating runs and goals were all down to Mbappe. Griezmann’s goal from the spot was all down to Griezmann. Pogba’s precise range of passing was all down to Pogba.

2. Lionel Messi bows out without a grand finale

It was not meant to be. At no point did Argentina look like winning this game, and at no point have they ever looked like winning the tournament. This leaves Messi with a World-Cup-shaped hole in his illustrious career.

Missing the penalty against Iceland was foreshadowing of his tournament. His luck against Croatia in the 3-0 defeat did not pick up and he eventually found his feet when playing Nigeria.

But, against France, so much of Argentina’s attention was focused on him which meant that France could also focus so much of their attention on their star man. Pogba, Blaisé Matuidi and N’Golo Kante were always on hand to pinch the ball from him or halt his runs from deep before he could cause any serious damage.

3. Argentina let down by discipline

Argentina have traditionally always been an imbalanced side, but this is one of the defensively weakest sides they've eve brought to the tournament.

Every time France came forward there was panic at the back. Nobody really knew who they were marking or what happened if the ball was shifted wide. The defending was all reactive, there was no plan or leadership.

Marcos Rojo picked up a yellow card in the first half and looked like the searing Kazan heat was getting to him. Jorge Sampaoli brought on Federico Fazio who was a significant downgrade and failed to contain France’s bright attacking players.

4. Kylian Mbappe announces himself on the world stage

If you had not taken note of Kylian Mbappe, well now you have. The world’s second most expensive player has been lighting up the French league and the Champions League, and now he has asserted himself at the World Cup.

His performances in the group stages were underselling what he can do. He grabbed a scrappy goal against Peru and put in a decent shift against Australia. But, this was only a fraction of what he can do, and against Argentina, we got the whole package.

His seven second 77-yard run from inside his own box was reminiscent of an Olympic sprinter. He glided past defenders like they were cones on a training pitch and eventually came to a halt when Marcos Rojo brought him down in the box.