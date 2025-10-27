France Women vs Germany Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025 

France Women and Germany Women will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Nations League semifinal tie on Tuesday (October 28th). The game will be played at Stade Michel d'Ornano.

The Germans hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg over the weekend. Klara Buhl continued her fine run of form in front of goal by breaking the deadlock in the 79th minute and that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Both nations will now resume their quest to make it to the Nations League final. The winner of this tie faces either Sweden or Spain in the final in December.

France Women vs Germany Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have nine wins from the last 19 head-to-head games. France were victorious five times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The last six head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of France's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games producing three goals or more.

Germany have lost just one of the last five head-to-head games (three wins).

Germany form guide (regulation time): W-D-D-L-W ; France form guide (regulation time): D-L-D-W-W-W

; France form guide (regulation time): Germany dropped two places to fifth spot in the lastest FIFA Women's World Ranking. France climbed four spots to sixth place.

France Women vs Germany Women Prediction

France have to overcome a one-goal deficit otherwise they would see yet another quest for major honors go up in smoke. Les Bleues were largely outplayed in the first leg and were somewhat lucky to have left Dusseldorf with just a one-goal loss.

Germany have done half the job in their quest for a first major honor since winning the Gold Medal at the 2016 Olympics. DFB-Frauenteam only need to avoid defeat here to advance to the final but are unlikely to sit back and play for a stalemate.

Although one side could nick a win, backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: France Women 1-1 Germany Women

France Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

