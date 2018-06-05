Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Fredericks becomes Pellegrini's first West Ham signing

Manuel Pellegrini has completed his first signing as West Ham manager, bringing in defender Ryan Fredericks from Fulham.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 22:20 IST
250
RyanFredericks - cropped
New West Ham signing Ryan Fredericks

West Ham have completed the signing of right-back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer from newly promoted Fulham.

Fredericks starred as Fulham won the Championship play-offs at the end of the 2017-18 season, but the club failed to agree a new deal with the defender, allowing him to move across London and become Manuel Pellegrini's first signing as Hammers boss.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League side and will officially join his new employers on July 1.

He told West Ham's official website: "It's amazing for this deal to finally happen.

"I know we've been speaking about it for a while and trying to get things in place and finally, we've got it over the line. I'm just buzzing to be here.

"West Ham United are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Everyone knows the history of West Ham and there are a lot of factors that brought me to the club. 

"Obviously, it's an exciting time for West Ham. The club have just brought in a new manager in Manuel Pellegrini and everyone knows his CV and what he has done in England before and in other leagues as well.

"I'm sure I can learn a lot from him."

Premier League 2017-18
3 players who may join Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham this...
RELATED STORY
Analyzing Pellegrini's chances of leading West Ham into a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
3 things Manuel Pellegrini needs to do at West Ham United...
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini targets Europe with West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Three things Arsenal did right...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-1 West Ham: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
'Lies, Lies, Lies': Behind the troubles at West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool want €700 million...
RELATED STORY
Sullivan 'hit by coin' in West Ham stadium unrest - Brooking
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018