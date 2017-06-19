Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race

Fitness fanatic Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be swayed into a transfer by Fortuna Koln's generous offer of unlimited beer.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 19:47 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal

Third-tier German club Fortuna Koln may have trouble winning the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, despite making the Portuguese a thirst-quenching offer.

Ronaldo is rumoured to be seeking a shock move away from Real Madrid due to his unhappiness over scrutiny of his tax situation in Spain.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a swoop for the 32-year-old, while Bayern Munich on Monday dismissed media claims they are considering a bid as the "hoax of the day".

Given they lack the financial resources of Europe's heavyweight clubs, Fortuna opted for a different approach in their cheeky pitch to lure Ronaldo to Sudstadion.

The club posted on Twitter: "Hey @Cristiano, we're still looking for a striker - we don't have money, but we can offer you free Kolsch for life."

Hey @Cristiano , we're still looking for a striker-we don't have money, but we can offer you free Kölsch for life #ronaldo #fortuna pic.twitter.com/SzlaDoMfvQ — Fortuna Köln (@fortuna_koeln) June 16, 2017

Given Ronaldo's famous dedication to his enviable physique, it seems unlikely to say the least that the Portugal superstar will be convinced by the prospect of a bottomless stein to swap LaLiga for a side that finished 16th in 3. Liga last term.