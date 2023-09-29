Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023 

Freiburg host Augsburg at the Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday (October 1) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their season but have dropped off the pace in recent weeks. Freiburg drew goalless with Eintracht Frankfurt in their last outing, managing just one shot on target. Freiburg are ninth in the standings with seven points from five games.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have endured a sluggish start to their season but returned to winning ways last weekend. They registered a 2-1 comeback win over Mainz, with captain Ermedin Demirovic scoring twice in the first half to overturn an early deficit. The visitors are 12th in the standings with five points from as many games.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between the two teams, with Freiburg leading 19-7.

Freiburg have won their last five games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last nine.

Augsburg are without a clean sheet in 14 games in the fixture since 2016.

Augsburg have conceded 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-third-highest in the competition.

Freiburg are the second-lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season, netting five times.

Freiburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They have, however, won two of their last three home games.

Meanwhile, Augsburg's latest result ended their eight-game winless streak. They are, however, without a road win since October last year and could see defeat.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Augsburg

Freiburg vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last 10 matchups.)