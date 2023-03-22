French Guiana vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

French Guiana and Dominican Republic will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Thursday (March 23).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 friendly draw against Martinique in February. Their last competitive fixture saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Belize. Joel Sarrucco scored the winner in the 80th minute.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Cuba in a friendly in November. Dorny Romero opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Greibel Gonzales levelled matters in injury time.

Los Quisqueyanos were last in competitive action when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Guatemala in the Nations League. Rubio Rubin scored a brace, with his goals coming in the 32nd and 78th minutes.

The defeat left them in third spot in Group D, having garnered four points from as many games. French Guiana lead the way at the summit with seven points to show for their efforts in four games.

French Guiana vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed twice before and have one win apiece.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw French Guiana claim a 3-2 away win.

Dominican Republic are winless in their last five games, losing thrice.

French Guiana have lost just one of their last seven games.

Four of Dominican Republic's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Four of French Guiana's last five competitive fixtures have produced less than three goals.

French Guiana vs Dominican Republic Prediction

French Guiana are well-primed to qualify for the playoffs, and a win here could see them guarantee top spot, depending on results elsewhere. Les Yana Dokos have lost just one of their last seven games and need four points from their final two to secure qualification for the playoffs.

The Dominican Republic, by contrast, have an outside chance of finishing top, and a win here will put them back in the conversation for first place in the group. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: French Guiana 2-1 Dominican Republic

French Guiana vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - French Guiana to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - French Guiana to score over 1.5 goals

