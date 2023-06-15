French Guiana vs Sint Maarten Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

French Guiana take on Sint Maarten at the DRV PNK Stadium in the Concacaf Gold Cup Qualification on Saturday (June 17).

Twelve teams are participating in the qualification tournament from June 16 to 20 to determine three teams to qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. French Guiana qualified as runners-up in Group D of the 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League B, while Sint Maarten made it as winners of Group A in League C.

Les Yana Dokos are hoping to return to the Concacaf Gold Cup following their debut and only appearance in 2017. They crashed out in the group stage in that edition, but manager Darcheville believes they could do better this time if they reach the finals.

Meanwhile, Sint Maarten’s success in the 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League also earned them promotion from League C to League B. However, they're in search of their first qualification for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They have seen some improvement recently, thanks to the inclusion of a couple of Europe-based players.

Despite Sint Maarten’s impressive form, they could struggle against top teams from League A and B like Suriname, Martinique and Guadeloupe. With only three tickets up grabs, the qualification tournament is expected to be intense in Florida.

French Guiana are meeting Sint Maarten for the first time.

French Guiana vs Sint Maarten Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guiana have scored eight goals and conceded as many in their last five games.

French Guiana have not won a game this year, drawing twice and losing as many.

Guiana’s best record in an international competition is a third-placed finish at the 2017 Caribbean Cup.

Maarten have not lost a game this year, winning three and drawing two.

Guiana have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Maarten have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: French Guiana – L-D-W-D-W; Sint Maarten – W-W-L-W-D

French Guiana vs Sint Maarten Prediction

Joel Sarrucco greatly contributed to French Guiana’s success at the 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League B, scoring four of their eight goals. He's expected to lead the outfit in Florida.

Meanwhile, Gerwin Lake was the top scorer of the CONCACAF Nations League C with eight goals. He remains Sint Maarten’s main attacking threat.

French Guiana are a more experienced and better-organised team, so they should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Guiana 2-1 Maarten

French Guiana vs Sint Maarten Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guiana

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: French Guiana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sint Maarten to score - Yes

