Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

French President Macron has plenty of fun at World Cup final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
362   //    16 Jul 2018, 01:37 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — In a stadium packed with presidents watching the World Cup final, no one had as much fun as Emmanuel Macron.

The French head of state joined his country's victorious players in the locker room after they beat Croatia 4-2. He jostled with midfielder Paul Pogba while being filmed for Snapchat. And he posed for picture doing a dab pose with defender Benjamin Mendy.

It was a rousing evening for a president who went through a range of emotions at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Earlier in the evening, Macron had paced nervously and then leaped euphorically from his seat in the VIP section as a guest of FIFA and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the game, Macron offered up a flurry of kisses in the exuberant, rain-soaked celebrations.

He kissed Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on both cheeks.

He kissed France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann on their foreheads.

He even kissed the top of the golden World Cup trophy.

Macron seemed to be so happy that he was unconcerned about being caught in a torrential downpour on the field at the awards ceremony. An umbrella was produced to keep Putin dry, but Macron looked quite content to brave the rain.

Then, as Macron and Grabar-Kitarovic walked toward the tunnel to leave the field, his heels were almost clipped by some exuberant France players who were sliding on their bellies and their behinds across the soaked grass toward a bank of photographers beside a group of state presidents.

Putin and FIFA also hosted the presidents of Belarus, Sudan, Armenia and Gabon, plus the Emir of Qatar.

Two hours earlier, a very different side of Macron was seen during a break of play to review a refereeing decision that changed the game in France's favor. The game was even at 1-1, with Croatia playing better, when a handball was eventually called and gave France a penalty kick.

Macron was shown on the television broadcast nervously standing and waiting for the referee's ruling.

On his official Twitter account, Macron later posted a simple message to the team: "MERCI."

France President Emmanuel Macron at World Cup semifinals
RELATED STORY
Wenger is a French success story, says president Macron
RELATED STORY
Croatia president celebrates World Cup win at NATO summit
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at the World Cup's final day
RELATED STORY
Vive la France: Les Bleus advance to World Cup final
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Croatia defender demands respect at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Night of Seville: The best Semi-final in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup Shows Iniesta Still Has Plenty To Offer
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 off the pitch incidents that created...
RELATED STORY
France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us