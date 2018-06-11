Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
From #ARG to #URU - Twitter brings back 'hashflags' for World Cup

Every nation at the 2018 World Cup - as well as the tournament itself - has been given a special icon on Twitter.

Omnisport
NEWS
11 Jun 2018
Twitter

The World Cup is almost upon us and Twitter will once again help you show your support for your country.

'Hashflags' will be returning for the third successive World Cup, providing even more colour on the social media channel.

Whenever you use any of the competitors' three-letter hashtags, a flag representing that country will pop up alongside it.

As if that is not enough, the World Cup logo will also appear when you use one of the tournament's official hashtags.

From Argentina to Uruguay, getting behind your team just got a little more pleasing on the eye.

