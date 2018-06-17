Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
From beach football to Brazil captain, Marcelo living World Cup dream

Marcelo will be immensely proud to wear the armband when Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 00:07 IST
72
Marcelo - cropped
Marcelo appearing at a Brazil media conference

Real Madrid star Marcelo says captaining Brazil at the World Cup will see him realise the ultimate childhood dream.

The 30-year-old full-back is set to skipper the Selecao when they face Switzerland in a Group E clash in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

Brazil are among the favourites to win the finals in Russia, with an expectant nation hoping Tite's side can seal the country's sixth World Cup triumph.

Rather than feeling overwhelmed by the pressure weighing down on the players, Marcelo is embracing his prestigious role.

"It's something I like about leadership, I feel I can transmit it to the group," he said.

"Everybody contributes to the group. I'm 30 years old and everything you go through in football, you take something from it. 

"Way back as a child playing football on the beach, you dream of being a player representing your national team on the big stage - and now I get to be the captain. 

"It's something money can't buy." 

Ahead of their campaign beginning this weekend, Brazil have been unable to escape reminders of a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the tournament on home soil four years ago.

Marcelo, though, is adamant he does not dwell on the extraordinary thrashing in Belo Horizonte.

"These are things that happen in football," he said.

"Of course I wish it were different. There's no trauma, if there was trauma I wouldn't play football any more, I would have retired. 

"I look for a goal and I try to keep my focus on it. The World Cup is another challenge, tomorrow there's another one. 

"To not get hurt is one, to train without pain is a challenge, to change from my club to the national team. Life is made up of challenges. 

"There's no trauma. Even the good things don't go to my head and I don't let the bad things affect me."

