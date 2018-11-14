From Messi to Aguero: 5 broken records from this previous weekend's football fixtures

Last weekend saw a number of exciting fixtures across the top European leagues and with each of them came a fair amount of thrill and drama.

We saw Messi return to the Barcelona squad only to meet an unwanted record, a blast from the past for Guardiola and Mourinho in the form of the Manchester derby, Sarri's Premier League managerial record... the list goes on.

Here we take a look at five of the records that were broken last weekend:

#1 Barcelona's defeat to Real Betis is the first time the club lost in a game in which Messi scored two or more goals

FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Last weekend, La Liga giants Barcelona went up against Real Betis in a game that saw Betis boss Quique Setien become the only away manager to win at the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou in La Liga in the last 10 seasons, after the Catalan giants succumbed to a humbling 4-3 defeat at the Camp Nou.

The game saw the return of Barcelona's talismanic star Lionel Messi from injury but despite having netted two goals for his side, the Argentine made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The defeat marks Barcelona's first ever defeat in a game (in all competitions) in which Messi scored two or more goals.

#2 Mourinho has won more games than any manager in their first 300 Premier League games

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The highlight of Sunday football was undoubtedly the Manchester derby, which saw two old rivals- Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho- back together in a match.

The game ended in United's 3-1 defeat to their city rivals, which was especially unfortunate for Mourinho, as the fixture marked his 300th Premier League game.

Despite the loss, the Portuguese boss has now won more games than any other manager in their first 300 games in the competition.

Mourinho's 300-game old Premier League career has seen an impressive 189 wins, 43 losses, 67 draws, 518 goals scored, 227 goals conceded, three titles and three Manager of the Year awards.

The former Real Madrid boss is followed by Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson (183 wins), former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (180 wins) and Rafael Benitez (155 wins).

