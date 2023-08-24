Frosinone vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Atalanta visit the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday (August 26) to face Frosinone in Serie A, looking to make it two wins from two.

The hosts began their new top-flight campaign with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo last weekend, courtesy of late goals from Charles De Ketelaere and Nadir Zortea. Gian Piero Gasperini's side were the better side for most of the game. They struggled to achieve a clinical edge going forward, but their persistence paid off eventually.

Frosinone, meanwhile, earned promotion to Serie A after winning the second division last season. However, they were handed a baptism of fire on their return by reigning champions Napoli.

The Partenopei won 3-1 after Frosinone had opened the scoring in the seventh minute from the spot through Abdou Harroui. Napoli responded with first-half goals from Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen, who added a third late on to put the game beyond the promoted side's reach.

After the first round of games, Atalanta are fifth in the top flight while Frosinone are down in 15th.

Frosinone vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta are unbeaten in six previous meetings with Frosinone, winning four.

Having beaten Frosinone in their last two clashes, Atalanta are looking for a third straight win in the fixture for the first time.

Atalanta have scored at least four times in their last two games with Frosinone: 4-0 in August 2018 and 5-0 in January 2019.

Frosinone lost their opening game. In their previous two Serie A campaigns, they didn't pick more than a point in their first two: 0 in 2015-16 and 1 in 2018-19.

Having kept a clean sheet on the opening day (2-0 vs Sassuolo), Atalanta are looking for clean sheets in their first two games of a season for the first time since 2008-09.

Frosinone vs Atalanta Prediction

Frosinone, playing in the top division after five years, expectedly struggled in their opening game and could be set for another disappointment against La Dea. Atalanta are a good side and boast a terrific record in the fixture, so it should be a cakewalk for the visitors.

Prediction: Frosinone 0-3 Atalanta

Frosinone vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No