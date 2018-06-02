Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Frustrated Napoli president will be 'very reasonable' with Sarri suitors

His two-year deal with Napoli won't stand in the way of Maurizio Sarri joining another club, according to the club's president.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 17:44 IST
157
Aurelio De Laurentiis Maurizio Sarri
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis with coach Maurizio Sarri

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis concedes that he lost patience with Maurizio Sarri, but will not stand in his way if clubs want to talk to him.

The 59-year-old is still tied to a two-year deal with Napoli despite being replaced as head coach at the Serie A runners-up by Carlo Ancelotti.

Sarri has been linked with both Chelsea and Real Madrid recently and De Laurentiis says that he will be "very reasonable" with any club that makes an approach.

He told Corriere dello Sport: "I have always been very polite to him, I have always supported him.

"But at a certain point, if you have a contract with me for another two years but you start publicly expressing doubts, it sends clear messages of impatience and a lack of confidence.

"Maurizio never answered me [about whether he was staying]. If you close the door in my face, I will politely stay away so as to not disturb your work, but only up to a certain point.

"After that I have the right and the duty to protect the interests of the club and start to look elsewhere.

"If anyone comes to negotiate for him, I will be very reasonable.

"I am not a vindictive person and, I repeat, Sarri will always have my thanks."

 

