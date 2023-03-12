Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as the Gunners make light work of in-form west Londoners | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, March 12.

Fulham entered this game on the back of four wins out of their last six games across competitions. They suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Brentford in their last game - an exciting contest which the Bees edged. Marco Silva's men were eighth in the table prior to kick-off with 39 points.

The Gunners, on the other hand, were atop the Premier League table with 63 points from 26 games. They have won four of their last five games across competitions, with the exception being a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in their last outing. Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup as he welcomed Leandro Trossard back from injury.

Fulham made a decent start to the game and looked to be off to a flying start as Antonee Robinson seemed to have handed them an early lead. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check. Arsenal started sharply as well and looked formidable from set-pieces. Leandro Trossard played in a pinpoint corner for Gabriel Magalhaes to head in to make it 1-0.

Trossard turned provider once more as he played a cross into the box five minutes later, finding Gabriel Martinelli, whose header made it 2-0. With two quick goals, the visitors effectively played Fulham out of the game before they could build any momentum. Arsenal added a third as Trossard made it a hat-trick of assists, setting up captain Martin Odegaard in the 47th minute.

The Gunners led Fulham 3-0 at half-time.

Arsenal took their foot slightly off the gas as they came out for the second period with a comfortable lead to defend. They continued to dominate possession and create chances but lacked the same urgency they showed in the first half. Fulham, too, created several opportunities but lacked cutting-edge in front of goal as they were unable to score.

The Gunners were solid across the pitch and did not allow the hosts to settle into a rhythm despite both teams making multiple changes. The second half saw very little decisive goalmouth action as Arsenal held on to secure a statement 3-0 win over Fulham.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Fulham sorely missed Joao Palhinha in midfield

While Arsenal do not lack talent or threat in any position across the pitch, one that determines how well they control games is the holding midfielder role played by Thomas Partey. When the Ghanaian is in full flow, it allows Granit Xhaka and Odegaard to push forward, creating overloads for the Gunners in the final third.

Palhinha plays in the same position for Fulham and does similar duties as Partey. He missed the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards, leaving the hosts short on an imposing presence in midfield. Had he played, Fulham could have prevented the Gunners from playing much of the game in their half.

#4. Leandro Trossard's record-breaking first-half performance

Trossard was an injury doubt in the build-up to this game, let alone the hopes of him playing and potentially being named player of the match. The Belgian had a wonderful first half, providing a hat-trick of assists for his teammates.

He set up Gabriel Magalhaes from a corner routine as Arsenal grabbed the lead after 21 minutes of play. The Belgian then set up Martinelli for the visitors' second goal in the 26th minute, before assisting Odegaard in the 47th minute for 3-0.

This was the first time a visiting player has provided three assists in one half in Premier League history, capping off a memorable day for Trossard.

#3. Arsenal lifted by the return of Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners last featured a full-strength lineup with a fully fit squad back in November last year as they defeated Chelsea. They have been without main striker Jesus for the majority of the season after he picked it up during his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

Arsenal were five points clear at the top in November and have remarkably maintained the same gap over Manchester City despite Jesus' nearly four-month long absence. January signings Trossard and Jorginho have undoubtedly played their part but the Brazilian's game style makes Mikel Arteta's side a formidable team while attacking.

He came on for Trossard in the 77th minute and looked sharp with the ball at his feet.

#2. The Gunners displayed maturity to close out the game

Being three goals to the good at half-time is a luxury few can afford in the Premier League as any team is capable of scoring several goals on their day. It takes effort to see out the remainder of the game despite being comfortably ahead and Arsenal were the perfect example of how to do that.

Having raced into a three-goal lead to end the first half, the Gunners were expected to continue to barrage on Fulham's goal in the second period. However, they showed great restraint in the second period, only attacking when there were large spaces to exploit. Arteta's men seldom forced an opening, thus not letting Fulham hit them on the counter-attack with a great win.

#1. Arsenal restore their five-point lead

Manchester City were in action yesterday as they traveled to London to face Crystal Palace in a late kick-off. After a goalless first half, things looked interesting at Selhurst Park as the game was coming to the perfect boil.

However, Michael Olise conceded a penalty which Erling Haaland converted as City left the capital with all three points, successfully maintaining pressure on Arsenal by putting the ball in their court to get a result against Fulham.

The Gunners showed great resilience to secure a win today after a challenging away draw at Sporting on Thursday. They will now host Ruben Amorim's men for the return leg on March 16 as they look to qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals.

