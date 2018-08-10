Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fulham bring Vietto and Fosu-Mensah in on loan

1.13K   //    10 Aug 2018, 01:41 IST
vietto-cropped
Luciano Vietto in action for Atletico Madrid

Fulham have secured the loan signings of Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Vietto joined Atletico from Villarreal after impressing in the 2014-15 campaign, his first in LaLiga, but he failed to suitably adapt to the style of Diego Simeone's side and never truly established himself.

A loan move to Sevilla followed in the 2016-17 season and he got off to a fine start, scoring twice on his LaLiga debut - a 6-4 win over Espanyol.

However, he soon fell out of favour at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as well, before then struggling on loan at Valencia last term.

Vietto returned to Atletico in January in what was essentially a final chance to carve out a career in the Spanish capital, but he failed to score in six appearances.

Fulham have the option to make the deal permanent should the 24-year-old impress in London.

Fosu-Mensah also joins the Craven Cottage club on loan, though there is no such purchase option included in that deal.

The Dutchman spent last season at Crystal Palace and had been tipped to play at role at Old Trafford this term, but with Matteo Darmian potentially staying put and Diogo Dalot arriving from Porto, first-team opportunities at right-back may have been limited.

