Fulham vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Fresh off crashing out of the FA Cup, Fulham and Everton lock horns at Craven Cottage in round 22 of the Premier League on Tuesday (January 30).

Fulham suffered a fourth-round exit from the FA Cup on Saturday, falling to a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United. Before that, Marco Silva’s side drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg in midweek, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

The Cottagers have gone four games withut a win, losing three, including a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League, where they are 13th.

Meanwhile Everton got eliminated from the FA Cup following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Luton Town at Goodison Park. That followed a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the third round on January 17, which snapped their six-game winless run.

Everton turn their attention to the Premier League, where they are winless in four games and sit 17th in the points table, one point above the dotted line.

Fulham vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 69 meetings, Everton lead 31-24.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in four games against Everton, winning the last three.

Everton are on a four-game winless run in the Premier League, picking up just one point, since a 2-0 win over Burnley in December.

Fulham have won all but one of their last five Premier League home games, with a 2-0 loss to Burnley on December 23 being the exception.

Fulham vs Everton Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their cup exit, both tems head into the midweek clash looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. However, Fulham have won four of their last five home games in the league and should take the win.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Everton

Fulham vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fulham (The Cottagers have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Everton.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings.)