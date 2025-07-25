Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

Premier League adversaries Fulham and Nottingham Forest will kick on with their preparations ahead of the 2025-26 season when they lock horns at Estadio de Sao Luis in Portugal on Saturday. Both teams are hitherto unbeaten in pre-season with Fulham winning both their friendlies while Forest have played out two goalless stalemates.

Marco Silva's men beat Aberdeen 4-1 last weekend before getting the better of West Bromwich Albion (1-0) in midweek. Both matches were played behind closed doors.

After taking on Forest on Saturday, the Cottagers are scheduled to return to Craven Cottage to play hosts to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on August 9. As things stand, Fulham are the only club in the English top-flight to have not made a single signing this summer so far.

Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents, Nottingham Forest, seemed bereft of zip in their first couple of pre-season friendlies. Back-to-back 0-0 draws against League Two unit Chesterfield and French giants AS Monaco were nothing to write home about.

It would even be fair to say that they were fortunate to escape with a draw against Monaco with their two goalkeepers working overtime to keep the ball out of the net. After Fulham, Forest have friendlies lined up against Estoril Praia, Birmingham City, Fiorentina and Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadisiyah.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have won five of their last six meetings with Forest.

The Cottagers did the double over the Tricky Trees in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Both Fulham and Forest are yet to taste defeat in pre-season.

Fulham and Forest haven't settled for a draw in any of their last 13 matches across all competitions. The last time they shared the spoils in a match was nearly nine years ago, in September 2016.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Both SIlva and Santo will experiment with their sides. A win would only be a bonus given the circumstances as testing out new systems and tactics and ensuring players get some valuable minutes on the pitch are prioritized in pre-season.

Fulham and Forest are two well-matched sides but given the Cottagers' recent dominance over the Garibaldis and their slightly better form, they are likely to snatch a narrow win here.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

