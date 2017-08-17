Gabi urges Costa to respect Chelsea despite desire to join Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa wants to join Atletico Madrid but he must show respect to Chelsea before leaving, Gabi has said.

by Omnisport News 17 Aug 2017, 22:15 IST

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has urged Diego Costa to show Chelsea respect as he attempts to force a move back to LaLiga.

The Spain international said in an interview with The Daily Mail he is prepared to stay in Brazil and risk continued fines from the Premier League champions if they refuse to sell him to his old club, who are banned from registering new players until the next transfer window.

Costa was furious at being told by Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte he was not in his plans for 2017-18 via text message and said it is wrong for the club to ask him to train with the reserves.

Chelsea are reportedly considering legal action against Costa if he does not come back to England, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Atletico or any other interested party over a possible transfer.

Speaking on Thursday, Gabi confirmed both sides want Costa's move back to the Spanish capital to go ahead but advised the 28-year-old to go about things in the right manner.

"From what I know, Atletico Madrid want to sign him and he wants to join," he told a news conference.

"But of course, there is Chelsea in the middle and when you are part of a club you must respect the badge and try and leave in the best way."

Midfielder Koke added: "If Costa joins then he will help the team as he always did, we know he is a great player but right now he is a Chelsea player and I cannot tell you any more."

Costa won the 2013-14 LaLiga title with Atletico and reached the final of the Champions League in the same season before joining Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £32million.

The Brazil-born forward has won the Premier League twice and the EFL Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.