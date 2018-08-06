Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gabriel Jesus: Man City favourites to win back-to-back titles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    06 Aug 2018, 10:26 IST
GabrielJesus-cropped
Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus believes Manchester City are favourites to retain their Premier League crown after defeating Chelsea in the Community Shield.

City geared up for the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Chelsea thanks to Sergio Aguero's brace at Wembley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's record-breaking City won the title by 19 points ahead of neighbours Manchester United last season.

And Brazil star Jesus – who signed a new five-year contract – acknowledged City's favouritism to go back-to-back this term.

"[Manchester City] can be considered as favourites because we are the current champions," Jesus told reporters.

"But we can't just achieve this on the field, we have to focus on the season, the other teams have strengthened, it will be difficult for all teams.

"For us, it's logical that the teams that will come against us will play against the defending champions, they will want to win anyhow and they will be more motivated to beat us.

"We have to do what we did last season, and remember the good things we did and the things that unfortunately didn't work out, learn from it and make this season better than the previous."

City open their Premier League defence against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
5 things you didn't know about Gabriel Jesus
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jesus signs five-year Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is better than Gabriel Jesus 
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: Man City boss rewarded after delivering...
RELATED STORY
Old guard, young blood & timeless football: Pep...
RELATED STORY
A look at the greatest Premier League teams of all time
RELATED STORY
Jesus will support Fred even if Brazil team-mate joins...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City set to sign Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Guardiola happy with Mahrez and Man City despite loss
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us