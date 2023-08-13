Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba react on social media as Arsenal star secures season-long loan to Ligue 1 club

Arsenal's Marquinhos has secured a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 club Nantes. and Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba reacted to the player's Instagram post.

Marquinhos, 20, plays as a right winger. Since joining from Sao Paulo FC in 2022, he made only six appearances for the Gunners' senior team, scoring once and providing one assist.

The youngster spent the second half of the 2022-23 season away on loan at Norwich City. He scored once and provided one assist in 11 matches for the English club.

Mikel Arteta has now sent the player away on loan to the French first division with Nantes. Upon joining the club, Marquinhos uploaded a photo on his Instagram, writing:

"New challenge."

Arsenal defender William Saliba commented under the post:

"Let's go brother."

Gabriel Magalhaes wrote:

"Let's go my beer! Pop in."

Saliba and Magalhaes' comments under the post

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the win against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign with a win, defeatong Nottingham Forest by a score of 2-1. Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka struck in the first half of the match to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead.

The Gunners did concede a late goal needed to see out a nervy finish in order to secure all three points. Mikel Arteta said on the matter (via the Gunners' website):

"Welcome to the Premier League! I think that’s the highlight, we were super dominant, we deserved to win the game, there’s no question that we deserved to win the game. But when you are 2-0 up and you have some chances to kill the game we didn’t and then we gave a very sloppy one away after being there and having the corner and having a chance on the corner."

He added:

"Straight away from two passes you concede a goal, when that happens in the league it’s game on, every team has the resources, the quality to create issues, and it was more about the feeling of what happened, because the reality is we didn’t concede anything. Running the clock down, in this league, that’s a very dangerous thing to do but overall I'm very happy."

Arsenal are keen on improving on their second-placed finish last season. The 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest was a good start. Arteta's side will return to action on August 21 to take on Crystal Palace.