Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2024

Galatasaray and Antalyaspor battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig round 27 clash on Monday (February 26).

The hosts will look to bounce back from their harrowing 4-1 defeat at Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff on Thursday.

First-half goals from Angelo Preciado and Abdulkerim Bardakci's ensured that the two sides went into the break on level terms.

Gala were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute, and their hosts took advantage, with Indrit Tuci, Lukas Haraslin and Jan Kutcha helping Sparta cruise to the Round of 16 with a 6-4 aggregate win.

Galatasaray will turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a comfortable 3-0 win at Ankaragucu.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Istanbulspor. They took a two-goal lead into the break, courtesy of Adam Buksa's first-half brace. Emrehan Gedikli and Jackson Laurentino scored second-half goals to force a share of the spoils.

The draw left them in seventh spot, having garnered 35 points from 26 games. Gala, meanwhile, still lead the way at the summit with 69 points.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 62nd meeting between the two sides. Gala lead 36-8.

Their most recent clash in October 2023 saw Galatasaray win 2-0 away.

Galatasaray's defeat to Sparta Prague ended their 10-game winning run across competitions.

Antalyaspor are winless in five games across competitions, losing three.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Nine of Gala's last 11 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Galatasaray saw their European aspirations go up in smoke in Prague. Buruk Okan's side are still setting the pace in the Turkish Super Lig, though, and are on course for a domestic double.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, will be coming up against a wounded side eager to bounce back from seeing their 14-game unbeaten run across competitions getting snapped They are winless in 15 head-to-head games and are unlikely to end that streak.

Expect Galatasaray to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Antalyaspor

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to win both halves