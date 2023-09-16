Galatasaray vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Galatasaray welcome Samsunspor to the Rams Stadium for a Turkish Super Lig matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Gaziantep before the international break. Kerem Akturkoglu broke the deadlock in the fifth minute before Mauro Icardi added a second-half brace.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Kayserispor. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Anthony Uzodimma and Mame Thiam scoring either side of Marius' strike to inspire their side to victory.

The defeat left Kırmızı Simsekler in 18th place in the points table, having garnered just one point from three games. Galatasaray, meanwhile, are third with seven points to show for their efforts after three outings.

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 58 times, with Galatasaray leading 38-8.

This is their first meeting in over a decade. Their last clash came in January 2012, when Gala claimed a 4-2 away win.

Galatasaray are the only side yet to concede in the league this season.

Two of Samsunspor's three league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Galatasaray are on a five-game winning streak across competitions.

Gala have scored at least twice in their last four games across competitions.

Mauro Icardi has scored in his last five games across competitions (seven goals in total).

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor Prediction

Glatasaray began their title defence on a limp note, as they were held to a goalless draw at Kayserispor.

They have gotten back on track since then with five wins across competitions. The Lions have booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage and will have one eye on next week's visit of Copenhagen.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, were rampant en-route to promotion to the Super Lig for the first time in 11 years. They won the TFF First League in a canter, ending the campaign 10 points ahead of second-placed Rizespor.

They have found the going tough in the top flight, though, and need to step up their output to avoid an immediate return. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Galatasaray 4-0 Samsunspor

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Mauro Icardi to win