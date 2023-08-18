Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Galatasaray host Trabzonspor at the NEF Stadyumu on Saturday (August 19) on matchday two of the Turkish Super Lig.

Winning the league title for a record 23rd time, Galatasaray began their title defence with a disappointing goalless draw against Kayserispor. Okan Buruk's side mustered 17 shots, four more than Kayserispor, and held a lion's share of the ball possession with 62%, but couldn't score.

In Europe, though, Galatasaray have had no such issues. After seeing off Zalgiris 3-2 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, the Istanbul outfit beat Olimpija 4-0 in the third round.

The reigning Turkish champions will look to carry this momentum into their domestic games and pick up their first top-flight win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor had no upsets on the first matchday, beating Antalyaspor 1-0. Stefano Denswil scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute to hand the hosts all three points.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 113 clashes between the two sides before, with Galatasaray winning 50 and losing 37.

Three of their last five clashes have ended in draws, with each team winning once in the other two.

Galatasaray have won one and lost twice in their last five home games to Trabzonspor.

Having beaten Trabzonspor 2-1 on their last visit to their stadium, Galatasaray are looking to register consecutive gome wins for the first time since 2019 (2).

The hosts haven't beaten Trabzonspor in consecutive games since the 2015-16 season

Galatasaray have kept a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Galatasaray have struggled against Trabzonspor in recent years, but their form right now is impeccable.

Much of that is down to their stoic defence, keeping clean sheet in four straight games. Trabzonspor, though, will be their toughest test yet, but Gala should prevail.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Trabzonspor

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes