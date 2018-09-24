Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Galaxy beat Sounders for Kinnear's 1st win as interim coach

Associated Press
NEWS
News
46   //    24 Sep 2018, 07:03 IST
AP Image

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season and Los Angeles beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday for Dominic Kinnear's first victory as the Galaxy's interim coach.

Los Angeles (11-11-8) snapped an eight-game winless stretch, getting its first win since July 29. Seattle (13-11-5) has lost two straight after a nine-game winning streak.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a penalty kick. The Swede has 15 goals in his last 15 games. Ola Kamara drew the foul leading to first goal and he made it 2-0 in the 40th with an easy tap-in at the far post.

Emmanuel Boateng capped it with a goal in the 52nd by capitalizing on a defensive mistake.

The Galaxy entered with just four goals in the past six series meetings, going 0-3-3. Seattle hadn't allowed multiple goals since June 30th.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sigi Schmid steps down as coach of the LA Galaxy
RELATED STORY
Picault's late goal helps Union end Sounders' win streak
RELATED STORY
Sounders beat Timbers 1-0 and extend win streak to 7 games
RELATED STORY
Sounders win 8th straight, rallying to beat Sporting KC 3-1
RELATED STORY
Peruvian forward Ruidiaz gets 1st MLS goal, Sounders win
RELATED STORY
Timbers beat Sounders 3-2, Larrys Mabiala scores twice
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1
RELATED STORY
Nicolas Lodeiro scores twice, Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0
RELATED STORY
Larrys Mabiala scores twice, Timbers beat Sounders 3-2
RELATED STORY
Union ends Sounders' win streak on Picault's late goal, 1-0
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us