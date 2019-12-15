Galliani confirms audacious Monza offer for free agent Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered the chance to join ex-Milan associates Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani at third-tier Monza on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Galliani, the Rossoneri's former chief executive, said he had spoken with the Swede in an audacious attempt to lure him to the Serie C side.

Confirmation of the contract offer comes after former Milan owner Berlusconi, who purchased Monza in 2018, publicly outlined his desire to reunite with Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old has been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy after two seasons in MLS.

"After Berlusconi gave me a mandate, I made the offer to [Ibrahimovic's agent] Mino Raiola," Galliani, now CEO at Monza, told Corriere della Sera.

"He suggested I talk about it directly with Zlatan, who I speak with every night."

Galliani explained his pitch: "Come to us, stay six months in Serie C. Then next year we go up to Serie B and in two seasons we are in Serie A."

Monza are on track to win promotion this term, but signing Ibrahimovic would still represent a major surprise.

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star has been heavily linked with either a return to Milan or a move to Napoli.

Rumoured suitors Bologna have ruled themselves out of the race, with director Walter Sabatini telling Tuttomercatoweb: "Ibrahimovic will not be coming to Bologna. He has made other choices."