Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

Gamba Osaka welcome FC Tokyo to the Panasonic Stadium for a J League matchday 17 fixture on Sunday (June 11).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Kochi United at the same venue in the Emperor's Cup in midweek. Kochi went ahead through Kokoro Kobayashi's 4th-minute opener. Genta Mura had contrasting emotions when he put through his net in the first half before halving his team's deficit late in the second half.

Tokyo, meanwhile, progressed with a 3-1 comeback win over Fukushima at home. Koko Tsukayawa, Adailton and Kuru Matsuki found the back of the net to help their side secure qualification.

They now turn their attention back to the league, where their last game was a 3-2 home defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos. Gamba's last league game, meanwhile, was a 2-1 win at Avispa.

That saw them climb to 15th in the standings, having garnered 13 points from 16 games. Tokyo, meanwhile, sit in 12th spot and have 19 points to show for their efforts after 16 outings.

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides, with Tokyo leading 20-18.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Tokyo claim a 1-0 home win in the J League Cup.

Their last seven meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Tokyo's last seven games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Gamba are winless in five home games across competitions, losing their last four.

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Gamba suffered shock elimination from the Emperor's Cup in midweek, which was in line with their poor form in front of their fans.

Tokyo, meanwhile, will seek to capitalise on that and leave the Panasonic Stadium with all three points. Games between the two sides are usually cagey affairs, and the trend should continue in a narrow win for Tokyo.

Prediction: Gamba 0-1 Tokyo

Gamba Osaka vs FC Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tokyo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes